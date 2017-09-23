Play

Healy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Healy has enjoyed a nice September, hitting .302/.318/.429 in 15 games, but he'll get the day off after starting three of the last four games. In his place, Khris Davis will slide over to serve as the DH, opening up a spot for Mark Canha to start in left field.

