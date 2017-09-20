Athletics' Ryon Healy: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Healy is out of the lineup Wednesday against Detroit.
Healy will take a seat following two straight starts, including a 1-for-5 performance with one RBI and a double during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Jed Lowrie slides over to the DH spot while Joey Wendle draws a start at the keystone.
