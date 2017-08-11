Play

Healy is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Healy has been running hot and cold of late, but more cold than hot, with three multi-hit games and six 0-fers to begin August. While his approach needs some work, Healy has shown enough power this year to warrant near-everyday at-bats at DH over the remainder of the season.

