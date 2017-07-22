Healy (head) passed a concussion test Friday night and believes he will be alright to play Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Healy was removed from Friday's contest against the Mets after taking a sharply hit ball to the side of his head, but subsequent evaluations revealed nothing of concern. "I think I was just kind of in shock, a little bit nervous to open my eyes," the 25-year-old said. The A's may choose to have Healy sit out Saturday's game as a precaution -- especially considering they don't need a designated hitter within the confines of Citi Field -- though he should be good to go if called upon.

