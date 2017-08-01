Healy went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in Monday's 8-5 win over the Giants.

Healy's multi-hit effort, his second in the last three games, capped off a modest but promising finish to what was a rough July overall. The slugging infielder went 6-for-17 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and two runs over the last four contests, but he's now gone 23 games since his last home run.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast