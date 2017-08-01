Athletics' Ryon Healy: Plates pair in win
Healy went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in Monday's 8-5 win over the Giants.
Healy's multi-hit effort, his second in the last three games, capped off a modest but promising finish to what was a rough July overall. The slugging infielder went 6-for-17 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and two runs over the last four contests, but he's now gone 23 games since his last home run.
