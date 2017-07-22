Healy (head) hit in the batting cage and is available off the bench for Saturday's game, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With no designated hitter in the National League park, it's still a possibility that he doesn't play the remainder of the weekend, but this is a good sign nonetheless. Matt Chapman and Yonder Alonso would likely fill third and first base if Healy is held out of action once again Sunday, but a pinch-hit appearance either Saturday or Sunday certainly isn't out of the question given his power potential.