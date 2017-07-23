Athletics' Ryon Healy: Remains out of lineup
Healy (head) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
The Athletics passed along word Saturday that Healy passed all concussion tests after taking a grounder to the head in Friday's series opener, but the team seems inclined to exercise precaution by keeping him on the bench for a second straight game. Healy should be available in a pinch-hitting capacity just as he was Saturday, when he delivered a base hit in his lone at-bat. It's expected that Healy will return to the lineup at either third base or designated hitter Monday against the Blue Jays.
