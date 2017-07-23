Healy (head) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

The Athletics passed along word Saturday that Healy passed all concussion tests after taking a grounder to the head in Friday's series opener, but the team seems inclined to exercise precaution by keeping him on the bench for a second straight game. Healy should be available in a pinch-hitting capacity just as he was Saturday, when he delivered a base hit in his lone at-bat. It's expected that Healy will return to the lineup at either third base or designated hitter Monday against the Blue Jays.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast