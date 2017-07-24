Healy (head) will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and bat third Monday against the Blue Jays.

Healy had been limited to pinch-hitting duties for the last two games while the Athletics kept him on the bench for precautionary purposes after he was struck on the head by a groundball Friday against the Mets. The 25-year-old passed all concussion tests after exiting and hasn't experienced any late-arriving symptoms of a head injury, so it appears he'll be on tap for a full slate of starts during the upcoming week.