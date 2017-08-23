Athletics' Ryon Healy: Slugs pair of homers in narrow win
Healy went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a solo home run and a two-run shot in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.
Healy's scorching-hot bat has produced a 10-game hitting streak that up to Tuesday hadn't included any homers. That changed in spectacular fashion, with his pair of blasts serving as his first since Aug. 8 and just his third and fourth of the season's second half. Healy has now raised his season average 15 points to .266 since Aug. 6 and has six multi-hit efforts in the last 10 contests.
