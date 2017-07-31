Athletics' Ryon Healy: Slumping since return from head injury
Healy, who went 1-for-4 with a run and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Twins, is hitting just .172 (5-for-29) in the seven games he's played since returning from a head injury.
Healy was struck in the head by a grounder against the Mets on July 21, which led to him being limited to pinch-hit duty in one contest and sitting out another game altogether. He's scuffled since returning and has hit just .206 overall in July, his poorest showing in any month this season. Healy also hasn't homered since June 28, although his respectable 31.5 percent hard contact rate since July 1 seems to indicate he still squaring up on the ball consistently.
