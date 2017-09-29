Healy went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Healy is finishing the season on a high note, with Thursday's production representing his fifth multi-hit effort in the last 11 contests and pushing his September line to .313/.341/.422. The slugging infielder has seen a 32-point drop in batting average (.305 to .273) as compared to last season in just over double the sample size, but he's also nearly doubled up his homer total (13 to 25) and has compiled 53 extra-base hits overall.