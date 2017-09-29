Athletics' Ryon Healy: Timely hitting in win
Healy went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Healy is finishing the season on a high note, with Thursday's production representing his fifth multi-hit effort in the last 11 contests and pushing his September line to .313/.341/.422. The slugging infielder has seen a 32-point drop in batting average (.305 to .273) as compared to last season in just over double the sample size, but he's also nearly doubled up his homer total (13 to 25) and has compiled 53 extra-base hits overall.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Hits 25th home run•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Launches 24th homer in three-hit effort•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...