Long recorded his first save in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Brewers, firing a perfect 10th inning during which he did not record a strikeout.

Long breezed through his one frame on 15 pitches, 10 which he threw for strikes. The southpaw and first-year Athletic has mostly been a bright spot for manager Mark Kotsay, and he's now allowed just one run over the seven innings covering his last four appearances while also recording a hold in addition to Saturday's save.