Moll fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Astros on Friday, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.

Moll got through his pair of frames on a relatively efficient 20 pitches, authoring his fourth straight scoreless appearance in the process. The left-hander has been one of manager Mark Kotsay's most reliable bullpen assets all season, recording a pair of victories and six holds while even logging a trio of outings of more than one inning.