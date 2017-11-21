Moll was designated for assignment Monday.

Lou Trivino was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move. Moll appeared in 11 games (6.2 innings) for the big club last season, and was a liability on the mound. In that time he allowed eight runs on 13 hits and three walks.

