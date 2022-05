Moll (1-0) recorded the win in a victory over the Angels on Friday, firing a scoreless frame during which he issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The left-hander put together yet another impressive outing in what has been a stellar first month-plus of the season, lowering his ERA and WHIP to 0.73 and 1.05, respectively, in the process. Moll has yielded just a single earned run across 12.1 innings, and the 30-year-old has also contributed five holds in addition to Friday's victory.