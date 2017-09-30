Moll gave up an earned run on three hits over 1.1 innings in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. He also recorded a strikeout.

The 25-year-old southpaw's rough introduction to the big leagues continues, as he's now given up at least one earned run in four of the last five appearances. Moll does have three holds to his credit, but he also sports an unsightly 10.50 ERA and 2.33 WHIP across the six innings encompassing his 10 appearances.