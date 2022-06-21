site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sam Moll: Lands on COVID-19 injured list
RotoWire Staff
Moll was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics didn't announce whether Moll had tested positive for the virus himself, so it's unclear when he's expected back. Domingo Tapia was called up to take his place in the bullpen.
