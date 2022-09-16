site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sam Moll: Out with shoulder strain
RotoWire Staff
Moll hit the injured list with a left shoulder strain Friday.
Moll will technically be eligible to return for the final six days of the season, but it's quite possible he's done for the year. Jared Koenig was recalled to take his place on the roster.
