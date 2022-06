Moll allowed an earned run on two hits and two intentional walks over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday. He struck out one.

Moll stumbled in the ninth inning after the Athletics had closed to within two runs in the eighth on Jed Lowrie's timely double. The left-hander has typically been much more reliable than he demonstrated Friday, but despite the hiccup, he still boasts an impressive 1.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP to go along with a pair of victories and five holds.