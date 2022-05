Moll (2-0) recorded the win in a victory over the Mariners on Tuesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded three strikeouts.

Moll continues to roll along as the Athletics' most effective reliever not named Dany Jimenez, as he's allowed just a single run across 17 appearances. The southpaw is working on a four-appearance scoreless streak during which he's posted an 8:1 K:BB over four innings.