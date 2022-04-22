Moll was credited with his third hold in a win over the Orioles on Thursday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.

The left-hander extended his season-opening scoreless streak to six appearances and surrendered only his second hit of the season. Moll's early success and workload have given his early-season value a nice boost in formats that count holds, and he should continue be relied on consistently as a trusted left-handed bullpen asset.