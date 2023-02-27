Moll (shoulder) is listed as an available option out of the Oakland bullpen for Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moll appears to be healthy enough to make his spring debut Monday after a left shoulder strain kept him sidelined for the final three weeks of the 2022 campaign. Before picking up the injury, the southpaw compiled a 2.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB across 43.1 innings for Oakland while collecting two wins and 16 holds. He'll likely settle into a middle-relief or setup role in the Athletics bullpen to begin the 2023 season.