Moll was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Athletics on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

Walker's only major-league appearances came with the Athletics in 2017, and he'll return to the organization after he spent the start of the 2021 campaign with Triple-A Reno. The southpaw has made 21 relief appearances in the minors to begin the year, and he's recorded a 5.82 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 21.2 innings.