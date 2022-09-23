Moll (shoulder) will not return in 2022, the Associated Press reports.
The book is therefore closed on a very encouraging campaign for the 30-year-old, who toiled in the minor leagues for eight-plus seasons with the exception of an 11-game stint with the Athletics in 2017 before finally sticking on the big-league roster in 2021. Moll truly came into his own this season, producing a 2-1 record, 2.91 ERA, 9.6 K/9 and 16 holds across 53 appearances. Under full team control through 2024, Moll should be healthy well in advance of spring training and slot into a key middle-relief role again in 2023.