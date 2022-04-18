site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sam Selman: Contract selected by Oakland
RotoWire Staff
Apr 18, 2022
Selman's contract was selected by the Athletics on Monday.
Selman has made four relief appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas this year, and he's struck out four in 5.1 scoreless innings. He should serve as a low-leverage option after several relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
