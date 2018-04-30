Casilla allowed two earned runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman over one inning in a loss to the Astros on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Casilla has been one of manager Bob Melvin's most reliable relief options, but he produced perhaps his shakiest outing of the season Sunday. The veteran right-hander hurt his own cause by walking Josh Reddick with one out and then plunking Alex Bergman to put the latter in scoring position. A Marwin Gonzalez RBI single and Brian McCann sacrifice fly later, Casilla had given up multiple earned runs for the first time in eight appearances. Despite the hiccup, Casilla could continue seeing opportunities in high-leverage situations as a result of both his solid performances and the struggles of bullpen mates Chris Hatcher and Emilio Pagan, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.