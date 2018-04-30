Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Allows pair of earned runs Sunday
Casilla allowed two earned runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman over one inning in a loss to the Astros on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Casilla has been one of manager Bob Melvin's most reliable relief options, but he produced perhaps his shakiest outing of the season Sunday. The veteran right-hander hurt his own cause by walking Josh Reddick with one out and then plunking Alex Bergman to put the latter in scoring position. A Marwin Gonzalez RBI single and Brian McCann sacrifice fly later, Casilla had given up multiple earned runs for the first time in eight appearances. Despite the hiccup, Casilla could continue seeing opportunities in high-leverage situations as a result of both his solid performances and the struggles of bullpen mates Chris Hatcher and Emilio Pagan, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Keeps rolling Friday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Grabs first save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Another effective multi-inning appearance•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Strong effort in season debut•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Likely to secure roster spot•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Makes appearance Saturday•
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....