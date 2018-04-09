Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Another effective multi-inning appearance
Casilla fired two scoreless innings in a 6-1 loss to the Angels on Sunday, recording three strikeouts.
This version of Casilla was rarely to be found as the 2017 season unfolded, leading to the veteran eventually losing a grip on the regular closer's job. He's looked a tad rejuvenated to open this season, with Sunday's outing representing his second two-inning scoreless effort over his first three appearances. Casilla has been missing some bats, as well, compiling six strikeouts over his first five innings. While the strong performance out of the gate is encouraging, Casilla's early usage pattern seems to imply that manager Bob Melvin will be relatively judicious with how often he's deployed. However, it also appears he won't hesitate to utilize the veteran for more than one inning if he's had sufficient time between outings.
