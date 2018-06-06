Casilla (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casilla has been sidelined since May 26, but it sounds like he's already nearing a return to action. The A's will reevaluate him after Tuesday's appearance with the Ports, and if everything checks out OK, the veteran reliever could be back with the big club sometime this week.

