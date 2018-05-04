Casilla fired a scoreless eighth inning in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday, recording a strikeout.

The veteran reliever had given up multiple earned runs for the first time this season his last time on the mound on Sunday, so the scoreless frame was a welcome sight. Casilla continues to demonstrate pinpoint control thus far this season after a downturn in that regard in 2017. Factoring in Thursday's appearance, the 37-year-old sports a sparkling 11:2 K:BB over 12 innings across nine appearances.