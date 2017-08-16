Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Caughs up lead in eighth
Casilla came on in the eighth inning Tuesday and suffered his seventh blown save of the season, surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk while recording just one out against the Royals.
Alex Gordon led off the inning with a walk, then Drew Butera hit a two-run shot. Whit Merrifield then flied out and Lorenzo Cain singled and that was the end of Casilla's night. Blake Treinen came on and gave up home runs to Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, but thanks to a huge Oakland rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, Treinen actually got the win after going back out for the ninth inning. This was the first time Casilla had given up a run since July 26, but the meltdown was likely enough to keep him firmly in the eighth-inning role going forward.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Sharp in low-leverage appearance•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Labors through eighth inning in win•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Solid in low-leverage scenario•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Second straight strong outing•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Implodes spectacularly Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches 16th save•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...