Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Coughs up lead in eighth

Casilla came on in the eighth inning Tuesday and suffered his seventh blown save of the season, surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk while recording just one out against the Royals.

Alex Gordon led off the inning with a walk, then Drew Butera hit a two-run shot. Whit Merrifield then flied out and Lorenzo Cain singled and that was the end of Casilla's night. Blake Treinen came on and gave up home runs to Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, but thanks to a huge Oakland rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, Treinen actually got the win after going back out for the ninth inning. This was the first time Casilla had given up a run since July 26, but the meltdown was likely enough to keep him firmly in the eighth-inning role going forward.