Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Dealing with shoulder tightness

Casilla has been sidelined for much of the past week due to shoulder tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This explains why Casilla hasn't appeared in a Cactus League contest since March 9. The good news is he appears to be on the mend, as the veteran right-hander is scheduled to throw a bullpen Monday. That said, it's still unclear if the injury will jeopardize his status for Opening Day. Casilla is expected to work in a setup role in 2018, though his fantasy value remains limited given his declining strikeout rate and light workload for a reliever.