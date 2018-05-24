Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Effective in ninth Wednesday
Casilla allowed a hit and two walks in a scoreless ninth inning during a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old reliever had faltered to an extent each of his last two times on the mound, yielding a combined four earned runs over the four innings encompassing those outings. While the scoreless effort was certainly a welcome sight, Casilla's career-long control issues persist, and he's now issued multiple walks in five consecutive appearances. However, his ability to work multiple innings as needed and his extensive experience figure to continue affording him a heavy workload.
