Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Expected to land on DL
Casilla has a shoulder strain and is likely headed for the disabled list, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Apparently, it's something that he's been dealing with since spring training. Casilla pitched through it effectively early on, but he's had issues with walks of late (12 free passes in his last six appearances). It's uncertain how much time Casilla will need to get right.
