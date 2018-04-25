Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Grabs first save Tuesday
Casilla notched his first save of the season in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, pitching a clean ninth inning.
Casilla returned to the role of closer for the night after Blake Treinen was forced from the game with a bruised shin from a line drive off the bat of Shin-Soo Choo. The 37-year-old got through his frame on an efficient 11 pitches, seven of which he threw for strikes. Casilla has been much sharper to open the season than he was for most of 2017, a season in which he posted his highest ERA (4.27) and WHIP (1.36) since 2009. With Treinen now considered day-to-day, there's a chance Casilla sees additional save opportunities in the short term.
