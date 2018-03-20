Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Hopes to get back in game over weekend
Casilla (shoulder) is expected to throw to hitters Wednesday with the hope of returning to game action over the weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Santiago hasn't appeared in a Cactus League contest since March 9, but it seems like he's progressing well in his throwing program. No word has come forth as to how his status for Opening Day is impacted by this development, but a firmer timetable for his return should come forth later in the week.
