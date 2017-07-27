Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Implodes spectacularly Wednesday

Casilla (2-5) recorded his sixth blown save Wednesday, giving up three runs on two hits -- both homers -- and a walk without recording an out in the ninth inning of a walkoff loss to Toronto.

After starter Paul Blackburn and reliever Blake Treinen shut the Jays out over the game's first eight frames, Casilla came in and promptly imploded, surrendering back-to-back homers to Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales that flipped a 2-0 lead to a 3-2 loss. That's pretty ugly, but the A's don't have any attractive closing alternatives, especially now that they've traded Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle, so the 36-year-old righty probably remains relatively secure in the role.

