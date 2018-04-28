Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Keeps rolling Friday
Casilla worked a scoreless ninth inning in a win over the Astros on Friday, recording a strikeout.
The veteran right-hander continues to look exceedingly sharp, as he fired six of his efficient eight pitches for strikes while getting through his one frame Friday. Casilla has issued only one free pass all season, and his fourth consecutive scoreless effort over the last five appearances lowered his ERA and WHIP to a sparkling 1.80 and 0.30, respectively.
