Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Likely to secure roster spot

Casilla is fully recovered from the shoulder problem that plagued him earlier this spring and is expected to garner an Opening Day roster spot, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports. "You do the math, it's a good chance he's going to be with us," manager Bob Melvin said. "He understands where he is as far as his role. Maybe not the same role he's had in years past but a great resource for the younger guys, too."

It hasn't exactly been a smooth ride for the 37-year-old this spring, as he's generated a 12.71 ERA over 5.2 innings across six appearances. However, a portion of those struggles could certainly be attributed to his shoulder issues, and Casilla's serviceable work in the first season of his second Athletics go-around in 2017 earned him some credibility with Melvin. Casilla was eventually demoted from the closer's role last season, but he did post 16 saves in 23 chances and also compiled four holds across 63 appearances. Although Blake Treinen projects as the undisputed ninth-inning man to open the season, Casilla's extensive experience and durability figure to earn him a solid number of setup opportunities.