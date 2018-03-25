Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Makes appearance Saturday

Casilla (shoulder) gave up one hit -- a solo home run -- in an inning of relief in the Athletics' 10-5 loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Casilla took the mound for the first time in nearly two weeks after a tight right shoulder had sidelined him. Though he apparently came out of the outing with no renewed soreness, the 37-year-old has already yielded three home runs this spring and may not be guaranteed a spot in the Athletics' Opening Day bullpen. Casilla's performance nosedived last season, with the former closer losing out on the ninth-inning gig in the second half and finishing with a 4.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 59 frames.