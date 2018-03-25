Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Makes appearance Saturday
Casilla (shoulder) gave up one hit -- a solo home run -- in an inning of relief in the Athletics' 10-5 loss to the Brewers on Saturday.
Casilla took the mound for the first time in nearly two weeks after a tight right shoulder had sidelined him. Though he apparently came out of the outing with no renewed soreness, the 37-year-old has already yielded three home runs this spring and may not be guaranteed a spot in the Athletics' Opening Day bullpen. Casilla's performance nosedived last season, with the former closer losing out on the ninth-inning gig in the second half and finishing with a 4.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 59 frames.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Hopes to get back in game over weekend•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Dealing with shoulder tightness•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Scoreless frame in Monday's loss•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Gives up homer in Monday appearance•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Effective in low-leverage scenario•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Solid inning in loss•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...