Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches 16th save
Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 16th save of the season during Sunday's win over the Mets.
The veteran has been far from reliable this season with a 3.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and five blown saves, but Casilla has a firm grasp on the closer gig. His fantasy ceiling will probably remain low, but as long as he's closing games, Casilla warrants ownership in all settings.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Bounces back with clean ninth Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Records 15th save Saturday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Blows save, picks up win versus White Sox•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Takes third loss Saturday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Picks up 14th save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches 13th save Sunday•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...