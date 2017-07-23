Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches 16th save

Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 16th save of the season during Sunday's win over the Mets.

The veteran has been far from reliable this season with a 3.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and five blown saves, but Casilla has a firm grasp on the closer gig. His fantasy ceiling will probably remain low, but as long as he's closing games, Casilla warrants ownership in all settings.

