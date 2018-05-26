Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Officially placed on DL
Casilla (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Casilla was sent to the shelf with a shoulder strain that has been bothering him since spring training. It's unclear how long the issue will keep him sidelined, but manager Bob Melvin is apparently hopeful that the veteran will only be forced to miss the 10-day minimum, per Slusser. Chris Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding roster move.
