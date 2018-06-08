Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Reinstated from 10-day DL
Casilla (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list prior to Friday's game.
Casilla didn't wind up missing too much time on the DL after going down with a shoulder strain near the end of May, though this has been a consistent issue for the right-hander since spring training, so it's worth keeping an eye on moving forward. Over 16 appearances this year, Casilla has logged a 3.32 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 14:14 K:BB over 21.1 innings of relief.
