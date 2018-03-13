Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Scoreless frame in Monday's loss
Casilla fired a perfect sixth inning in Monday's 6-5 Cactus League loss to the Giants, recording a strikeout.
It was the second consecutive scoreless effort for the veteran reliever, who'd gotten his spring off to a shaky start by allowing seven earned runs over 2.2 innings across his first three appearances. Casilla was a mixed bag in his age-36 season in 2017, the first of his second Oakland tenure. He converted 16 of 23 save opportunities before eventually being displaced from the closer's role, finishing with his highest ERA (4.27) and WHIP (1.36) since 2009, the final season of his first A's stint. Casilla projects to fill the same type of setup role he finished last season in during the 2018 campaign, which should afford him a fair amount of hold opportunities.
