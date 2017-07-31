Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Second straight strong outing

Casilla fired a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Twins, recording a strikeout.

The 37-year-old has now put together a pair of scoreless efforts following his latest implosion in the closer's role, which unfolded last Wednesday. The veteran right-hander had seen action in Saturday's one-run victory as well, although that had come in the seventh inning. Casilla's use in non-save scenarios in his last two appearances doesn't necessarily signify that he's out of the closer's role permanently, but manager Bob Melvin is clearly evaluating other options at the moment.