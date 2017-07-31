Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Second straight strong outing
Casilla fired a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Twins, recording a strikeout.
The 37-year-old has now put together a pair of scoreless efforts following his latest implosion in the closer's role, which unfolded last Wednesday. The veteran right-hander had seen action in Saturday's one-run victory as well, although that had come in the seventh inning. Casilla's use in non-save scenarios in his last two appearances doesn't necessarily signify that he's out of the closer's role permanently, but manager Bob Melvin is clearly evaluating other options at the moment.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Implodes spectacularly Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches 16th save•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Bounces back with clean ninth Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Records 15th save Saturday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Blows save, picks up win versus White Sox•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Takes third loss Saturday•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...