Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Second straight strong outing

Casilla fired a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Twins, recording a strikeout.

The 37-year-old has now put together a pair of scoreless efforts following his latest implosion in the closer's role, which unfolded last Wednesday. The veteran right-hander had seen action in Saturday's one-run victory as well, although that had come in the seventh inning. Casilla's use in non-save scenarios in his last two appearances doesn't necessarily signify that he's out of the closer's role permanently, but manager Bob Melvin is clearly evaluating other options at the moment.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast