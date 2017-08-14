Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Sharp in low-leverage appearance
Casilla fired a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Orioles, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
Casilla hasn't notched a save since July 23, but he has compiled two holds and a win over six August appearances. The 37-year-old hasn't surrendered a run since falling apart in a blown save opportunity against the Blue Jays on July 26, making it one of his most effective stretches of the season. Although Casilla has worked his ERA back down to 3.89, it remains to be seen if he'll return to a full-time closer role.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Labors through eighth inning in win•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Solid in low-leverage scenario•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Second straight strong outing•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Implodes spectacularly Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches 16th save•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Bounces back with clean ninth Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...