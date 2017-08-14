Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Sharp in low-leverage appearance

Casilla fired a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Orioles, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

Casilla hasn't notched a save since July 23, but he has compiled two holds and a win over six August appearances. The 37-year-old hasn't surrendered a run since falling apart in a blown save opportunity against the Blue Jays on July 26, making it one of his most effective stretches of the season. Although Casilla has worked his ERA back down to 3.89, it remains to be seen if he'll return to a full-time closer role.