Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Solid in low-leverage scenario

Casilla fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Giants, issuing a walk and recording a strikeout.

The veteran right-hander has three straight scoreless efforts after having blown his sixth save opportunity of the season against the Blue Jays last Wednesday. Casilla's current status as closer is murky, as manager Bob Melvin opted to use Blake Treinen in the one save scenario since that game. In any event, Casilla has worked an inning apiece in three of the last four nights, so there won't be any definitive insight into Melvin's thinking on the subject over the next couple of games at minimum.