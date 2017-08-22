Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Solid inning in loss

Casilla fired a scoreless seventh inning in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

The success of Blake Treinen and Casilla's own struggles have likely displaced the veteran reliever from the closer's role for the time being. Monday was Casilla's first appearance since his latest late-inning meltdown, one in which he surrendered three earned runs over just one-third of an inning against the Royals last Tuesday. The 37-year-old has blown seven saves on the season overall, so he may find himself in a similar role to Monday's moving forward.