Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Strong effort in season debut
Casilla fired a pair of scoreless innings in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Angels, recording one strikeout.
He was hyper-focused in his season debut, needing just 12 pitches -- 11 of which found the strike zone -- to get six outs. Casilla projects to see plenty of setup work this season ahead of projected closer Blake Treinen, and as he aptly demonstrated Sunday, he can still churn out the occasional multi-inning appearance when called upon.
